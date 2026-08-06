Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 243,369 Shares of USA Today Co. $TDAY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in USA Today Co. (NYSE:TDAY - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,457,494 shares of the company's stock after selling 243,369 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.36% of USA Today worth $24,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in USA Today by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,994 shares of the company's stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 182,824 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of USA Today by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 84,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Today by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 951,925 shares of the company's stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of USA Today in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of USA Today by 110.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,251 shares of the company's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company's stock.

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USA Today Price Performance

USA Today stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.52 and a beta of 1.40. USA Today Co. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on USA Today from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of USA Today in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of USA Today in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of USA Today from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, New Street Research set a $8.05 price objective on shares of USA Today in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDAY

USA Today Profile

Gannett Co, Inc NYSE: GCI is a media and marketing solutions company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. As the largest U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation, Gannett publishes USA Today alongside more than 260 local news brands. The company’s multimedia platforms include daily and weekly newspapers, websites, mobile apps and a network of subscription-based digital products.

In addition to journalism and content production, Gannett offers a suite of digital marketing services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses grow online.

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