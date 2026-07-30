Go Pro
→ Trump’s emergency dollar reset (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,969,867 Shares of Iamgold Corporation $IAG

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Iamgold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG - Free Report) TSE: IMG by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,803,137 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 2,969,867 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.83% of Iamgold worth $90,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 59.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the mining company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Iamgold by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,183,000 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $22,214,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Iamgold by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Iamgold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,018,000 shares of the mining company's stock worth $75,574,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company's stock.

Iamgold Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE IAG opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. Iamgold Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company's 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG - Get Free Report) TSE: IMG last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.17 million. Iamgold had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 26.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Iamgold Corporation will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Iamgold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Iamgold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Iamgold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Iamgold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Iamgold from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iamgold has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG

Iamgold Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toronto, is a mid-tier gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold mining assets. The company’s primary focus is on the discovery and extraction of gold, with a portfolio that spans both operating mines and advanced development projects. IAMGOLD combines in-house technical expertise with strategic partnerships to advance projects from exploration through to production.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Essakane gold mine in Burkina Faso, which began commercial production in 2010, and the Westwood underground gold mine in Quebec’s Abitibi region.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Iamgold (NYSE:IAG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Iamgold Right Now?

Before you consider Iamgold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iamgold wasn't on the list.

While Iamgold currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
I know Peter Thiel personally
I know Peter Thiel personally
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines