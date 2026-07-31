Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 362,161 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,241,257 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 362,161 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.37% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $81,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 6.6%

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 1.62. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $135.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 71,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,116,082.68. The trade was a 17.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,617.72. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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