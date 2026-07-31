Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,399 Shares of St. Joe Company (The) $JOE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,938 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 39,399 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.30% of St. Joe worth $82,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nitor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,789,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter valued at $6,347,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 668.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 139,947 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 121,733 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 155.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,664 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 118,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 890.9% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,211 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 67,621 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded St. Joe from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on St. Joe

St. Joe Price Performance

JOE opened at $63.14 on Friday. St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $158.86 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. St. Joe's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 140,400 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $9,225,684.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,073,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $990,487,833.04. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,585,733. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company NYSE: JOE is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe's core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.

Founded in 1936 as a paper manufacturing company, St.

Further Reading

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