Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,329 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,372 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 42,329 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.85% of TriNet Group worth $31,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in TriNet Group by 640.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,818 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 5,911,158.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 709,351 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 709,339 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in TriNet Group by 77.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 59,638 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,266,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 933 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $40,548.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,285.88. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE TNET opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $73.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.95.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 227.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.100 EPS. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. TriNet Group's payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TriNet Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on TriNet Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.80.

Read Our Latest Report on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

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