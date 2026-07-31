Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 49,765 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852,647 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 49,765 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.87% of ExlService worth $86,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on ExlService in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on ExlService and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ExlService

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $34.36 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 11.17%.The firm had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,574.90. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $148,257.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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