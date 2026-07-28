Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 51,927 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,059 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 51,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Coinbase Global worth $125,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $7,373,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 30.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,882 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,516.9% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 36,816 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,718.17. This represents a 92.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $324,365.65. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research set a $325.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush set a $224.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $239.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $139.18 and a one year high of $402.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.67.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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