Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 67,005 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,277,823 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 67,005 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Alamos Gold worth $101,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alamos Gold alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 105.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,604 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $64,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,695 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,013,866 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,111,000 after buying an additional 571,536 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 980,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 774,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,217 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $594.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $593.58 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 51.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Alamos Gold from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Alamos Gold from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Alamos Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Alamos Gold

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alamos Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alamos Gold wasn't on the list.

While Alamos Gold currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here