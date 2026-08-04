Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 79,336 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082,794 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 79,336 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.66% of LGI Homes worth $42,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 743,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,926,000 after buying an additional 99,090 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 118.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 84,079 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 125,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 78,960 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,235,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company's stock.

LGI Homes Stock Up 2.8%

LGIH stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 18.56. The business's 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Wall Street Zen raised LGI Homes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research upgraded LGI Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.75.

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LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc NASDAQ: LGIH is a residential homebuilder primarily focused on serving first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers in the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and sale of affordable single-family homes and townhomes. LGI Homes operates through an integrated model that encompasses land sourcing, lot development, home construction, and post-closing customer support including warranty services.

In addition to its core homebuilding activities, LGI Homes offers ancillary services to streamline the homebuying process for its customers.

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