Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 90,072 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,689 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Flutter Entertainment worth $78,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. EFG International AG purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 83.3% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total value of $117,552.83. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,961,330.22. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Daniel Mark Taylor bought 1,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.29 per share, for a total transaction of $151,901.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,260,925.36. The trade was a 4.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,453 shares of company stock worth $1,045,526 and have sold 5,994 shares worth $577,293. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.17. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of $91.52 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.24 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The firm's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.00.

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Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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