Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 92,050 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,311 shares of the company's stock after selling 92,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Honda Motor worth $36,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Honda Motor by 5,004.4% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 8,583,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,303,000 after buying an additional 8,414,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200,280 shares of the company's stock worth $129,369,000 after buying an additional 1,083,245 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,648,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,087,000 after acquiring an additional 590,128 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,987,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,421.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 416,848 shares of the company's stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 389,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company's stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.42. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.74) by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $36.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.99 billion. Honda Motor had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Honda Motor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.278-1.278 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HMC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Honda Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised Honda Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Honda Motor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HMC

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company's core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world's leading producers by volume and model breadth.

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