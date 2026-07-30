Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 92,631 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG - Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,423,463 shares of the bank's stock after selling 92,631 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $87,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 747 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the bank's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the bank's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the bank's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 481 shares of the bank's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company's stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $68.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The business's 50 day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHG shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHG

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group is a South Korea–based financial holding company headquartered in Seoul. Established in 2001 as a banking and financial services group, it brings together a range of financial subsidiaries operating under the Shinhan brand, including commercial banking, card services, life insurance, securities and asset management businesses. The group serves both retail and corporate clients and is one of the leading diversified financial institutions in Korea.

The company's principal activities span retail and corporate banking, credit card issuance and payment services, life insurance and related protection products, brokerage and investment banking, and asset and wealth management.

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