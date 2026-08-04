Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,709 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 17,540 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Cameco worth $38,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cameco alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Cameco by 30,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 928.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cameco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $135.24. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Cameco had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $573.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cameco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cameco wasn't on the list.

While Cameco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here