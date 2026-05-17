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Directional Asset Management Invests $3.40 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Directional Asset Management opened a new position in Amazon during the fourth quarter, buying 14,717 shares worth about $3.4 million. Amazon now represents roughly 3% of the firm’s portfolio and is its 8th-largest holding.
  • Amazon’s latest quarterly results were strong, with EPS of $2.78 beating expectations and revenue of $181.52 billion topping estimates. Revenue rose 16.6% year over year, and analysts now expect continued earnings growth.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains upbeat, with several analysts raising price targets and maintaining buy ratings as they point to strength in AWS/cloud growth, grocery delivery, and Amazon’s expanding AI initiatives.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Amazon.com.

Directional Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,717 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Directional Asset Management's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,187 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 28,661 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 50,777 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $264.14 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $234.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $333.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, China Renaissance upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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