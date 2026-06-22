Diversified Trust Co Has $16.73 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,813 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,238 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $150.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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