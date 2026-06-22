Diversified Trust Co Has $9.58 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,646 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Netflix were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 42 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $77.38 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $325.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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