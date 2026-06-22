Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 260.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,468 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,560,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $239,683,000. Amundi raised its position in Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $141,679,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $328.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6,566.29 and a beta of 3.74. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $329.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total transaction of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 79,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,998,973.32. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 3,558 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.14, for a total transaction of $1,028,760.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 172,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,775,451. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to “hold” , which may support sentiment by signaling a more constructive view from the analyst community. Street Insider

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Bloom Energy to , which may support sentiment by signaling a more constructive view from the analyst community. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary said Bloom Energy could benefit from the AI and data-center buildout because its onsite power systems help customers bypass grid constraints and secure reliable electricity. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Recent commentary said Bloom Energy could benefit from the AI and data-center buildout because its onsite power systems help customers bypass grid constraints and secure reliable electricity. Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy was highlighted in a Yahoo Finance article about Trump’s latest portfolio, adding to investor visibility and speculative interest in the stock. Is Bloom Energy (BE) The Best Energy Stock in Trump’s Latest Portfolio?

Bloom Energy was highlighted in a Yahoo Finance article about Trump’s latest portfolio, adding to investor visibility and speculative interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares recently, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding on equity vesting rather than a change in business outlook, so the signal is not strongly negative.

Multiple insiders sold shares recently, but the company said the transactions were tied to tax withholding on equity vesting rather than a change in business outlook, so the signal is not strongly negative. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent coverage focused on Bloom Energy’s onsite power-generation model and broader stock momentum, reinforcing the existing narrative rather than introducing new fundamental news. Can Bloom Energy Continue to Benefit From Onsite Power Generation?

Other recent coverage focused on Bloom Energy’s onsite power-generation model and broader stock momentum, reinforcing the existing narrative rather than introducing new fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: The insider selling by Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski, and Aman Joshi may pressure sentiment in the near term, even if the sales were for tax-related reasons.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

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