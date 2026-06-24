Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DaVita by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,196,000 after buying an additional 636,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,493.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the company's stock worth $40,706,000 after acquiring an additional 335,809 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1,608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 285,809 shares of the company's stock worth $40,713,000 after acquiring an additional 269,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 138.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 463,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,502,000 after acquiring an additional 269,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $211.11 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $215.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day moving average of $150.69.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 270.37% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. DaVita's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $199.17.

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About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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