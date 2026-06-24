Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,578 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,869 shares of the energy company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,849 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 187,178 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.07 per share, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at $609,190.53. This represents a 21.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $79,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,460. This trade represents a 3.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,907 shares of company stock worth $635,712. Insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of MTDR opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. Matador Resources Company has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $66.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Matador Resources's quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's payout ratio is 38.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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