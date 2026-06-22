Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 13,007 ITT Inc. $ITT

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,007 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at $2,113,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 86,878.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267,893 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $47,889,000 after purchasing an additional 267,585 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,381,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 226,700 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $39,335,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price target on ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price objective on ITT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Down 0.1%

ITT opened at $196.66 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.02 and a fifty-two week high of $225.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company's 50-day moving average is $203.14 and its 200 day moving average is $192.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.386 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITT news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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