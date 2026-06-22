Diversified Trust Co Sells 10,847 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,356 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 10,847 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $95.51 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.48. The company has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $236.00 price target (up from $226.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.17.

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ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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