Diversified Trust Co Takes $1.33 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,030 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIT. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,456,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 22,451.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 585,423 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $150,319,000 after acquiring an additional 582,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $125,044,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 33,181.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 300,864 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $81,322,000 after purchasing an additional 299,960 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,933.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 264,575 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 259,319 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $330.73 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $308.92 and its 200-day moving average is $283.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.13 and a twelve month high of $340.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.640-10.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies's payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $317.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIT

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, Director Madhuri A. Andrews sold 3,845 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $1,268,427.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,285.39. The trade was a 43.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 8,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $2,448,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,471,436.04. This trade represents a 16.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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