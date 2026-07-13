Diversify Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA - Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,755 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 55,304 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,172 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 47.7% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the bank's stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:BBVA opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm's 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $12.33 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria NYSE: BBVA is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain's largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA's core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

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