Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. $VLRS

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,128 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company's stock.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm's fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $935.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.60 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VLRS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $7.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $7.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.87.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion news, Director William Dean Donovan sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,946,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,213,217. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV NYSE: VLRS is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

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