Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $813,000 Position in Crane $CR

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,609 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Crane by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 1,607 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Crane by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,797 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Crane by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,671 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $219.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.88. Crane has a 52 week low of $159.58 and a 52 week high of $226.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan D. Lynch bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 370 shares in the company, valued at $65,630.60. This trade represents a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company's stock.

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

See Also

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