Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,932 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 944 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.50.

View Our Latest Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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