DJE Kapital AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

DJE Kapital AG reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,061 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 63,931 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Intuit were worth $20,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 183.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,365,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,199 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $785,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,546,243,000 after purchasing an additional 914,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Freedom Capital cut shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $514.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 2.6%

INTU stock opened at $276.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.27 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here