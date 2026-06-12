DJE Kapital AG Invests $3.48 Million in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $147,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 128.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company's stock worth $220,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,962 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 95.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,812 shares of the company's stock worth $164,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,004 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,583,182 shares of the company's stock worth $129,821,000 after purchasing an additional 496,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,976,679 shares of the company's stock worth $1,392,088,000 after purchasing an additional 453,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Hasbro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of HAS stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 174.64% and a negative net margin of 4.62%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Hasbro's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio is currently -168.67%.

Key Hasbro News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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