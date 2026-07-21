DJE Kapital AG Sells 88,290 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

DJE Kapital AG cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,391 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 88,290 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Mastercard by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 139,489 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $69,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 180,138 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DUTCH ASSET Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 25.6% in the first quarter. DUTCH ASSET Corp now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $653.92.

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Mastercard Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MA opened at $547.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $504.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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