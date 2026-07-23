DLD Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

DLD Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for about 0.5% of DLD Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DLD Asset Management LP's holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $282.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.08. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.16 and a twelve month high of $418.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 122.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $16,363,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,564,574.20. The trade was a 86.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,719,191. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,096 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,941. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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