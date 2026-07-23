DLD Asset Management LP Invests $7.75 Million in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,749,000. StandardAero comprises 0.7% of DLD Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of StandardAero at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,655,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in StandardAero by 42.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,081,516 shares of the company's stock worth $395,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of StandardAero by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,000,143 shares of the company's stock worth $401,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,040,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,568,000 after buying an additional 3,212,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StandardAero by 447,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,103,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,014,000 after buying an additional 3,102,973 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at StandardAero

In related news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $1,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,910.20. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StandardAero Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of StandardAero stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StandardAero has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on StandardAero

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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