DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 148.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 84,356 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Franchise GP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $6,248,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,569.48. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $767,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 119,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,286,140.37. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,014 shares of company stock worth $54,269,373. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.67.

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Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $125.07 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $134.09. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is 380.22%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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