DNB Asset Management AS Has $16.91 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 19,320 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5,759.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,357,805 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $210,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,632 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $188.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50 day moving average price is $187.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.23 and a 52 week high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $214.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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