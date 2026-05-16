DNB Asset Management AS Has $337.78 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,339 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 932,485 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of DNB Asset Management AS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS owned 1.66% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $337,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,472,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,774 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,275 shares of the technology company's stock worth $516,711,000 after purchasing an additional 597,413 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,171,322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,362,148 shares of the technology company's stock worth $281,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WGI DM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. WGI DM LLC now owns 1,304,930 shares of the technology company's stock worth $270,003,000 after purchasing an additional 95,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Check Point Software Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.45. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $233.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The business had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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