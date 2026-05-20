DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.70 Million Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,046 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,027 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Twilio were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Twilio by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,712 shares of the technology company's stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $195.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day moving average of $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $203.71.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Twilio's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $277,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,633.40. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 675,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.54, for a total transaction of $130,639,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $313,534,800. This represents a 29.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 726,441 shares of company stock worth $137,412,597. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

See Also

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