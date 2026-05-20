DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 171,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,817 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the company's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the company's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded Rocket Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Companies

More Rocket Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Companies this week:

Rocket Companies Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE RKT opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.82 and a beta of 2.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $24.36.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 2.78%.The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 167.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company's core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Companies wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here