Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 13,945 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.3% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $353.55 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.77 and a 1 year high of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,345,358.56. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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