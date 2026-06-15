Dockside LLC Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Dockside LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,866 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Dockside LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $238.55 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Article Title

Amazon continues to strengthen its AI and cloud position, with reports saying its custom chips are seeing strong demand in AWS and that its growing AI capabilities could help drive long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Article Title

Amazon expanded its logistics moat by launching less-than-truckload freight service for all U.S. businesses, which could improve its supply-chain offering and deepen its role in e-commerce infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Article Title

Amazon also signed a major patent license agreement with InterDigital covering Prime Video and devices, removing legal uncertainty and reinforcing its streaming and devices ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Article Title

Analysts and commentators remain constructive on Amazon’s long-term fundamentals, pointing to e-commerce efficiency, AWS AI dominance, and potential value in its Anthropic investment, but these are more long-term catalysts than immediate trading drivers. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Article Title

Investors are worried about Amazon’s heavy AI capital spending and new borrowing, which may pressure margins and free cash flow before the payback shows up. Negative Sentiment: Broader market pieces note that Amazon has lagged the S&P 500 recently and that its valuation has been hit by concerns over capex and softer near-term sentiment. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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