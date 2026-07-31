Dollar General Corporation $DG Holdings Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,325 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Stock Down 0.7%

Dollar General stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.48. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar General from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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