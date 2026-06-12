Dollar General Corporation $DG is Equity Investment Corp's 8th Largest Position

Equity Investment Corp decreased its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048,475 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,516 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 2.8% of Equity Investment Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.48% of Dollar General worth $139,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE:DG opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.98. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

Key Headlines Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar General reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results, raised full-year 2026 guidance, and maintained its dividend, which signaled management confidence in earnings and cash flow. What Dollar General (DG)'s Strong Q1 Beat, Guidance Hike and Dividend Move Means For Shareholders

Dollar General reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results, raised full-year 2026 guidance, and maintained its dividend, which signaled management confidence in earnings and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research and Loop Capital raised multiple future EPS estimates for Dollar General, while Wolfe kept an Outperform rating and Loop Capital maintained a Hold with a price target above the current trading range, reinforcing a constructive long-term view.

Wolfe Research and Loop Capital raised multiple future EPS estimates for Dollar General, while Wolfe kept an rating and Loop Capital maintained a with a price target above the current trading range, reinforcing a constructive long-term view. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Dollar General’s same-day delivery business as profitable and expanding, with the company launching a subscription pilot, suggesting additional growth potential in digital and delivery services. Dollar General’s Profitable Delivery Business Spurs Subscription Pilot

Recent coverage highlighted Dollar General’s same-day delivery business as profitable and expanding, with the company launching a subscription pilot, suggesting additional growth potential in digital and delivery services. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General announced officer appointments and a charitable donation to the American Red Cross, which are positive corporate-news items but unlikely to materially change near-term earnings. Dollar General makes officer appointments

Dollar General announced officer appointments and a charitable donation to the American Red Cross, which are positive corporate-news items but unlikely to materially change near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary noted DG has underperformed the consumer defensive sector over the past year, though the tone remained moderately optimistic, reflecting a stock that still has to prove its turnaround. Dollar General Stock: Is DG Underperforming the Consumer Defensive Sector?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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