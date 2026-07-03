Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,741 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dollar General Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of DG stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.76. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $136.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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