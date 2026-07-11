Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,565 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,503,046 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 2.0% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.51% of Dollar General worth $133,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $363,299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 416.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,759,000 after buying an additional 2,036,573 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 24,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,694,315 shares of the company's stock worth $224,953,000 after buying an additional 1,687,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar General by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock worth $832,513,000 after buying an additional 1,624,748 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2,208.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,554,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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