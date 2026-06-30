Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,842 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dollar General by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the company's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company's stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $117.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $158.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Dollar General's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Dollar General's payout ratio is 33.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Dollar General from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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