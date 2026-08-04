Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,143 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,970 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $16,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 28,648 shares of the company's stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 59.9% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 858,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,024,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $1,413,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $142.00 to $107.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Freedom Capital lowered Dollar Tree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Dollar Tree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Dollar Tree from an "overweight" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $129.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.71 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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