Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,415 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $22,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,274,975,000 after buying an additional 940,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,790,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,503,142,000 after buying an additional 4,940,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,620,273 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,848,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,943,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,633,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,196,056,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.80. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $72.99.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is 78.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dominion reported second-quarter operating earnings of $0.79 per share, above the $0.68 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 17.6% year over year to $4.48 billion, exceeding expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Dominion reported second-quarter operating earnings of $0.79 per share, above the $0.68 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 17.6% year over year to $4.48 billion, exceeding expectations of $4.04 billion. Positive Sentiment: Virginia utility performance and growing electricity demand from data centers supported the quarter. Dominion said demand from server facilities in its service territory has surpassed 50 gigawatts, strengthening the long-term case for power-load growth. Top US Data Center-Serving Utility Dominion Tops Profit Estimates

Virginia utility performance and growing electricity demand from data centers supported the quarter. Dominion said demand from server facilities in its service territory has surpassed 50 gigawatts, strengthening the long-term case for power-load growth. Positive Sentiment: The company plans to build a natural-gas power plant at Mount Storm, potentially adding generation capacity to serve rising electricity demand. Dominion to Build Natural Gas Power Plant at Mount Storm

The company plans to build a natural-gas power plant at Mount Storm, potentially adding generation capacity to serve rising electricity demand. Neutral Sentiment: Dominion reaffirmed fiscal 2026 operating EPS guidance of $3.45 to $3.69, with the midpoint of $3.57 slightly below the $3.59 consensus estimate. Dominion Energy Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Dominion reaffirmed fiscal 2026 operating EPS guidance of $3.45 to $3.69, with the midpoint of $3.57 slightly below the $3.59 consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income fell to $340 million, or $0.37 per share, from $760 million, or $0.88 per share, a year earlier. Rising operating expenses and weaker performance in some segments reduced the quality of the headline earnings beat.

GAAP net income fell to $340 million, or $0.37 per share, from $760 million, or $0.88 per share, a year earlier. Rising operating expenses and weaker performance in some segments reduced the quality of the headline earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: A reported analyst downgrade recommended taking profits ahead of a potential NextEra Energy merger, while Virginia lawmakers’ consideration of a special session adds uncertainty around the transaction. Dominion Energy: Take Profits Ahead of the Potential NextEra Merger

A reported analyst downgrade recommended taking profits ahead of a potential NextEra Energy merger, while Virginia lawmakers’ consideration of a special session adds uncertainty around the transaction. Negative Sentiment: Residents are protesting a Dominion power-line project and demanding that the line be buried, creating potential permitting, cost and execution risks. Concerns about aging grid infrastructure and customer complaints over high summer bills add to the company’s reputational and regulatory pressure.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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