Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,056 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,274,975,000 after buying an additional 940,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,790,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,503,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,620,273 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,848,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,943,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,633,253,000 after buying an additional 14,197,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,196,056,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.7%

D opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.79 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Dominion Energy's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is 78.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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