Dominion Energy Inc. $D Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 55,536 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $65,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,274,975,000 after purchasing an additional 940,838 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,818,876 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $107,750,000 after purchasing an additional 109,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: New gas-fired generation could support future growth. Dominion plans to build a natural-gas power plant at its Mt. Storm facility in West Virginia. The project is intended to serve Virginia customers and the PJM grid, potentially helping meet rising electricity demand from data centers and supporting long-term rate-base growth. Dominion Energy to build new gas fired power plant at Mt. Storm

Dominion plans to build a natural-gas power plant at its Mt. Storm facility in West Virginia. The project is intended to serve Virginia customers and the PJM grid, potentially helping meet rising electricity demand from data centers and supporting long-term rate-base growth. Positive Sentiment: Dominion maintained its dividend. The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6675 per share, payable September 20 to shareholders of record September 4. The payment represents an annualized yield of approximately 3.8% and marks the 394th consecutive dividend paid by Dominion or its predecessor, reinforcing the stock’s income appeal. Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 66.75 Cents

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6675 per share, payable September 20 to shareholders of record September 4. The payment represents an annualized yield of approximately 3.8% and marks the 394th consecutive dividend paid by Dominion or its predecessor, reinforcing the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Power-demand growth remains a key catalyst, but second-quarter results are still ahead. Analysts expect Dominion’s upcoming earnings to benefit from higher revenue expectations, approved rates and load growth, while operating costs could weigh on results. The company’s existing 2026 EPS guidance is $3.45-$3.69. Dominion Energy to Report Q2 Earnings

Analysts expect Dominion’s upcoming earnings to benefit from higher revenue expectations, approved rates and load growth, while operating costs could weigh on results. The company’s existing 2026 EPS guidance is $3.45-$3.69. Negative Sentiment: The proposed NextEra Energy combination faces additional scrutiny. New review and criticism surrounding the merger could delay approval, raise execution risk or reduce the certainty of the roughly $67 billion transaction. Because the deal is central to Dominion’s strategic outlook, investors may be cautious until regulatory and community concerns are resolved. Dominion merger review draws new scrutiny

New review and criticism surrounding the merger could delay approval, raise execution risk or reduce the certainty of the roughly $67 billion transaction. Because the deal is central to Dominion’s strategic outlook, investors may be cautious until regulatory and community concerns are resolved. Negative Sentiment: Local opposition could complicate data-center-related expansion. Fairfax County residents challenged Dominion’s proposal tied to growing data-center demand, highlighting potential permitting, reliability and cost concerns. Resistance could slow load-growth projects or increase regulatory and infrastructure costs. Residents grill Dominion Energy over Fairfax County data center proposal

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners lowered Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Dominion Energy stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.99%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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