Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,117 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Domino's Pizza worth $28,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the second quarter worth $3,183,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 68.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,594 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,964 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,480,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,135 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $162,167.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,107,763.12. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. William Blair set a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $601.00 to $544.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $390.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza from $574.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $421.35.

View Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino's Pizza News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Domino's Pizza Trading Down 2.7%

DPZ stock opened at $323.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $321.27 and a 12-month high of $499.08. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $373.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.96.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

See Also

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