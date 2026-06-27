Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.'s holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Domino's Pizza by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Domino's Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Domino's Pizza by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino's Pizza presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $412.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $151,817.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,915,392.48. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,463 shares of company stock valued at $466,807 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino's Pizza stock opened at $298.18 on Friday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $282.00 and a 1-year high of $496.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.40 and a 200-day moving average of $371.41.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

See Also

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