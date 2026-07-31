Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 360.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,163 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 89,395 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Domino's Pizza worth $40,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Domino's Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $895,251,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 21,977.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $381,254,000 after buying an additional 910,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $285,116,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 247.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,246 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $189,171,000 after buying an additional 375,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,396,347,000 after buying an additional 368,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 10,850 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.83, for a total value of $3,589,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,948.07. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 12,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.04, for a total value of $4,002,957.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,011,718.08. This represents a 57.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,742 shares of company stock worth $8,041,746 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $352.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.54. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $282.00 and a 1 year high of $477.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.86%.Domino's Pizza's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 price objective on Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $395.00 to $370.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $402.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Key Headlines Impacting Domino's Pizza

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research made modest upward revisions to several near-term forecasts, raising estimated EPS for Q3 2026 to $4.25 from $4.22, Q4 2026 to $6.00 from $5.98, and Q2 2027 to $4.55 from $4.42. These changes suggest some confidence in Domino’s near-term earnings momentum.

Zacks Research made modest upward revisions to several near-term forecasts, raising estimated EPS for Q3 2026 to $4.25 from $4.22, Q4 2026 to $6.00 from $5.98, and Q2 2027 to $4.55 from $4.42. These changes suggest some confidence in Domino’s near-term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Domino’s declared a quarterly dividend of $1.99 per share, equivalent to $7.96 annually and a yield of approximately 2.3%. The dividend is payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. Is Domino's Stock Serving Up a Buying Opportunity?

Domino’s declared a quarterly dividend of $1.99 per share, equivalent to $7.96 annually and a yield of approximately 2.3%. The dividend is payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, with 18 Buy ratings, 12 Holds and one Sell rating, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $402.16. However, several firms have recently reduced their targets, reflecting caution after the latest results.

Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive, with 18 Buy ratings, 12 Holds and one Sell rating, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $402.16. However, several firms have recently reduced their targets, reflecting caution after the latest results. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate to $18.44 from $18.59 and FY2028 estimate to $21.58 from $22.34. It also reduced estimates for Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, indicating softer long-term earnings expectations despite the near-term increases.

Zacks lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate to $18.44 from $18.59 and FY2028 estimate to $21.58 from $22.34. It also reduced estimates for Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, indicating softer long-term earnings expectations despite the near-term increases. Negative Sentiment: CEO Russell Weiner sold 10,850 shares for approximately $3.59 million, reducing his direct ownership by 19.84%. While insider sales can be made for personal or tax reasons, the transaction may weigh on investor sentiment. Russell Weiner Sells 10,850 Shares of Domino's Pizza Stock

CEO Russell Weiner sold 10,850 shares for approximately $3.59 million, reducing his direct ownership by 19.84%. While insider sales can be made for personal or tax reasons, the transaction may weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Domino’s most recent quarterly report showed EPS of $4.07, below the $4.17 consensus estimate, although revenue increased 4.3% year over year to $1.19 billion. The earnings miss and subsequent reductions to some forecasts are likely contributing to the stock’s decline.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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